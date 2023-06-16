UFC Singapore headlined by Max Holloway – Chan Sung Jung

Jul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Max Holloway (blue gloves) reacts before a bout against Alexander Volkanovski (not pictured) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC’s Blessed Express is heading to Singapore. Earlier this evening, Dana White took to social media and the promotion announced three upcoming main events. One of those main events goes down on August 26th in Singapore and a former champion is headlining the card.

White announced that former featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7) will be taking on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-7) in the main event of UFC Singapore. For TKZ, it will be his first fight since April of 2022 when he fought for the featherweight title.

That night, Jung was completely dominated and stopped by Alexander Volkanovski. While he did just fight for the title, it’s worth noting that Jung is just 3-3 in his last six fights. Granted, he’s a legend of the game and he’s someone that Max Holloway has always wanted to fight.

UFC Singapore

The last time we saw Max Holloway was just a couple of months ago at UFC Kansas City. That night, Holloway put on a show and defeated surging top contender Arnold Allen by unanimous decision. In the post-fight press conference, Holloway mentioned that he wanted a fight against The Zombie.

Since then, the promotion has been working towards making that happen. Holloway still wants to make his way back to the UFC featherweight title. However, having gone 0-3 against Alexander Volkanovski, he knows that the odds are long that he gets another crack as long as Volkanovski is the champion.

While the odds are long, the one thing that can make them shorter is more quality wins and that’s what Holloway is looking to do. He’s hoping he can secure an impressive win over Chan Sung Jung and chain that into another big fight while he builds his case towards another title shot.