UFC Singapore Co-Main Preview: Anthony Smith – Ryan Spann 2

In the co-main event of UFC Singapore tomorrow morning, we are going to see a rematch between two top ten ranked light heavyweight contenders. “Superman” Ryan Spann (21-8) will look to avenge his loss as he takes on former title challenger Anthony “Lionheart” Smith (36-18).

These two men first fought in the APEX back in 2021 with Smith scoring the first round finish. After the finish, Smith had some choice words for Spann and it seemed like there was some bad blood between the two men. After the loss, Spann would score back-to-back first round knockouts before losing to Nikita Krylov this past March.

The Ryan Spann win was the third win in a row at the time for Anthony Smith. Smith looked like he was making another run towards a title shot and the Span win was the most impressive one he had during that streak. However, he then ran into Magomed Ankalaev who stopped him after Smith suffered an injury. Then, Johnny Walker defeated him at UFC Charlotte back in May.

UFC Singapore Prediction

Both of these men need a win tomorrow morning. Spann doesn’t want to lose his second straight and he definitely doesn’t want to go 0-2 against Smith. Meanwhile, Smith has lost two fights in a row and some were questioning whether he should retire after his last fight. A loss at UFC Singapore will only make those comments louder.

I like Smith in a lot of areas in this fight. I like him in the grappling exchanges. Smith also fairs better historically if the fight goes past the first round. However, Spann has a big power advantage and we know that he can shut the lights off in the first round. For Smith to win this time around, I think he needs to weather the storm early.

Expect Spann to start out very fast and honestly, I expect him to hurt Lionheart. However, I’m expecting Smith to survive and that’s why I’m picking him to win. I think Spann will empty the gas tank going for a first round finish. Entering the second round, he won’t have much left which will lead to Smith getting the fight to the ground leading to another submission win for him.

Prediction: Anthony Smith by Submission – Round 2