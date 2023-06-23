UFC Singapore adds Anthony Smith – Ryan Spann 2

The UFC is heading back to Singapore in August and we will see a rematch between two ranked light heavyweight contenders. MMA Junkie was the first to report today that former title challenger Anthony “Lionheart” Smith (36-18) will be rematching with “Superman” Ryan Spann (21-8).

UFC Singapore goes down on August 26th. These two first fought back in September 2021 and there turned out to be a little bad blood between the two men. Smith put on one of the best performances of his career and submitted Spann in the first round. He had some choice words for Spann after the fight.

Nearly two years later, these two are running it back. For Spann, he’s looking to bounce back after his last fight. Back in March, he took on Nikita Krylov and was submitted in the first round. That loss snapped a two-fight winning streak for Spann. He’s hoping to defeat Lionheart and move back up the UFC rankings.

UFC Singapore

Speaking of bouncing back, that’s what Lionheart Smith will look to do in August. Smith’s last win came against Spann in that fight referenced above. The Spann win was Lionheart’s third win in a row and earned him a potential title eliminator against Magomed Ankalaev.

Smith had a tough time with Ankalaev and a leg injury contributed to a second round TKO loss. He returned back in May to take on Johnny Walker and never got going in that matchup. A lot of heavy leg kicks ultimately did him in and he lost a decision handing the former UFC title challenger his second straight defeat.

Smith is still ranked seventh and Spann is tenth in the current light heavyweight rankings. This is a big fight for both men as they look to re-establish themselves near the top five at 205.