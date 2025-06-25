UFC Shanghai will be headlined by Zhang Mingyang – Johnny Walker

The UFC is heading to Shanghai on August 23rd and tonight, the promotion announced the main event and the co-main event. In the main event of the card, China’s own Zhang Mingyang (19-6) will be looking to continue his winning streak as he takes on 12th ranked Johnny Walker (21-9, 1 NC).

Starting with Walker, he’s in desperate need of a victory on August 23rd. Walker has been knocked out in two straight matchups in rather brutal fashion. After one of the best starts to a UFC career you can imagine which included a knockout of Khalil Rountree, Johnny Walker is 4-6, 1 NC in his last eleven fights. Knocking off China’s Zhang Mingyang would be a huge step back in the right direction.

However, that’s much easier said that done. Zhang made his octagon debut last year after earning his way to the promotion through Road to UFC. He’s fought three times and scored first round finishes in all three fights including in Anthony Smith’s retirement fight back in April.

What’s crazy about Zhang Mingyang is that out of his 19 professional wins, all 19 were first round finishes. He’ll look to score his 20th first round finish in front of his home country later this summer.