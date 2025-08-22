UFC Shanghai Main Event Preview and Prediction: Mingyang Zhang – Johnny Walker

Tomorrow is going to be an early morning for UFC fans as the promotion heads to Shanghai with the main card starting at 6:00 AM ET. In the main event, China’s Mingyang Zhang (19-6) looks to continue his impressive streak as he takes on Johnny Walker (21-9, 1 NC).

Starting with Johnny Walker, it’s been a wild ride for him inside the octagon. Back in 2018, he earned a contract on The Contender Series. He became a quick contender at 205 winning his first three bouts by first round knockout including one over eventual title challenger Khalil Rountree.

After he knocked out Misha Cirkunov in 36 seconds, Walker injured his shoulder while celebrating. He hasn’t been the same since that moment. Walker is 4-6, 1 NC in his last eleven fights including back-to-back knockout losses ahead of UFC Shanghai.

It’s not going to get any easier tomorrow as he faces Mingyang Zhang. Zhang has won 12 fights in a row including his first three UFC bouts. What’s even more remarkable about it is all 12 fights have been won by first round stoppage. All 19 of his professional wins have been first round stoppages.

He’s only seen a second round three times in his career and he’s 0-3 in those fights.

UFC Shanghai Prediction

It’s pretty remarkable to me that we are getting a Johnny Walker main event in August 2025. Despite his two straight knockout losses, Walker is still ranked 13th in the light heavyweight division. Worth noting that one of those recent losses came against current champion Magomed Ankalaev.

Mingyang Zhang has looked incredibly impressive and he’s really known for his ability to get fights to the ground and punishing his opponents once the fights there. However, he’s shown incredible improvements in his striking and he can easily finish Johnny Walker on the feet.

Early in Johnny Walker’s UFC career, what made him so dynamic is how chaotic he made fights. Walker is just not great when he has to fight technical and if this fight is technical, he’s going to get stopped. I think this ultimately will be a showcase fight for China’s Zhang and I personally think that his finish streak continues.

Prediction: Mingyang Zhang by TKO – Round 1