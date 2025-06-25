UFC Shanghai adds Brian Ortega – Aljamain Sterling as co-main event

The UFC heads to Shanghai on August 23rd and tonight, the promotion officially announced the main event and the co-main event. The main event will be a light heavyweight battle between Zhang Mingyang and Johnny Walker. Serving as the co-main event is a big time featherweight matchup between former title challenger Brian Ortega (16-4) and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (24-5).

Starting with the former champion, this could be a make or break fight for him. Sterling moved up to featherweight last year and picked up a win over Calvin Kattar. In his second featherweight fight, he had a very competitive fight with Movsar Evloev and lost a decision. At 35, Sterling has made it clear that he will only fight if he sees a path to the title. A loss to Ortega could spell the end of his chances.

I’m a little surprised that Brian Ortega is remaining at 145. The former UFC title challenger had made it clear that he was intending to move up to lightweight, but he’s instead staying at 145. The last time we saw him was at Noche UFC when he lost a decision to Diego Lopes.

That loss came on the heels of his very impressive submission win over Yair Rodriguez. With a win in August, Ortega could think about making another run towards the title. Should he lose, I think he’ll move up.