UFC Seattle Co-Main Event Preview and Prediction: Anthony Hernandez – Brendan Allen 2

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

In the co-main event of UFC Seattle tomorrow night, we are going to see a big time rematch in the middleweight division. 12th ranked Anthony Hernandez (13-2, 1 NC) will look to keep his winning streak going as he takes on 8th ranked Brendan Allen (24-6) who will look to get back on track.

As mentioned, this is a rematch from the LFA days. These two fought for the LFA middleweight title back in 2018 with Hernandez picking up the decision win. After the loss to Hernandez, Allen would go on to become the champion later before moving to the UFC. Since making the jump to the octagon, Allen is 12-3. He had a seven-fight win streak snapped by Nassourdine Imavov in his last fight.

After Hernandez beat Allen, he got the call to The Contender Series where his first round knockout win was overturned to a No Contest due to a positive marijuana drug test. Hernandez went just 1-2 in his first three UFC fights, but he hasn’t lost since. He’s won six fights in a row and in his last fight, he dominated and stopped Michel Pereira in a fight night main event.

UFC Seattle Prediction

These two fighters are very similar. Both men have really strong grappling and their striking has really progressed over the years. Based on recent performances, I like the striking of Anthony Hernandez a lot better. He just seems much more crisp with his striking and I think that’ll show up tomorrow.

Brendan Allen has shown really dominant wrestling, but I think Hernandez’s grappling ability is going to cancel that out. One huge advantage I’ve seen is the cardio of Hernandez. We’ve seen very questionable cardio from Brendan Allen in recent fights while we’ve seen Hernandez push an insane pace without getting tired.

I think we see a repeat outcome at UFC Seattle from their first fight. I just think there’s too many advantages here for Anthony Hernandez and I think he’s going to pick up his seventh straight win.

Prediction: Anthony Hernandez by Decision