Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC Seattle, we will see an important matchup in the women’s flyweight division. Former flyweight champ Alexa Grasso (16-5-1) will look to bounce back while also picking up her second win over top contender Maycee Barber (15-2).

These two first fought back in 2021 with Grasso picking up the decision win in her second fight at flyweight. After that, Grasso would go on to win three more in a row including beating Valentina Shevchenko to become the flyweight champion.

Since that miraculous win over Shevchenko, Grasso fought to a draw with Shevchenko before being dominated in their trilogy matchup. The last time we saw her was at UFC 315 last May where she lost a decision to Natalia Silva.

The loss to Alexa Grasso was Maycee Barber’s first fight back in 2021 after a serious knee injury. She hasn’t lost since that fight going a perfect 7-0. She’s dealt with issues outside the octagon, but she’s been very good in the cage and she’s looking for her eighth straight win tomorrow.

UFC Seattle Prediction

When it comes to the UFC Seattle co-main event, I’m very curious to see how Alexa Grasso looks confidence wise. She just hasn’t seemed herself since losing the title and if she’s not aggressive, she could be in trouble. I think you’ll see Barber fight with a lot of forward pressure while really leaning on her wrestling.

Until Grasso shows me the same confidence she had a few fights ago, I lean away from her. I think you’ll see Barber land the takedowns she needs to win at least two rounds and avenge that loss with a decision win at UFC Seattle.

Prediction: Maycee Barber by Decision