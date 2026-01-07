UFC Seattle goes down on March 28th and tonight it was confirmed that we will see a big time rematch in the women’s flyweight division. Top five contenders will fight for the second time as former champion Alexa Grasso (16-5-1) takes on Maycee Barber (15-2). Krazy Kev first reported the fight on X.

These two fought back in 2021 with Grasso picking up the decision win. It was Grasso’s second fight after moving up to 125 and following that win over Barber, Grasso won two more fights to earn a shot against Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title.

Grasso pulled off the monumental upset and became flyweight champion. From there, her and Shevchenko rematched which went to a draw. In their third fight, Grasso was dominated by Shevchenko and despite being 1-1-1 against the champion, a fourth fight wasn’t given. After she lost her title, Grasso lost to Natalia Silva at UFC 315 back in May.

Maycee Barber just returned last month against Karine Silva. In that fight, Barber picked up the decision win, but just making it to the octagon was a huge win for her. It was her first fight in nearly two years and Barber was supposed to fight earlier this year against Erin Blanchfield but the fight was called off right before they walked out.

Barber has dealt with a number of issues but she’s back on the path to UFC title contention. She’s always wanted this rematch with Grasso and now she’s getting it in March.