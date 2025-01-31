UFC Saudi Arabia Preview and Prediction: Michael “Venom” Page – Shara Magomedov

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Saudi Arabia is a striking fan’s dream in terms of the main event as well as the co-main event. The co-main event is going to be a tremendous matchup between two of the more creative and fun strikers in the promotion as Michael “Venom” Page (22-3) moves up to middleweight to take on Shara Magomedov (15-0).

Starting with Magomedov, he’s going to be attempting to move to 5-0 inside the octagon. He made his promotional debut back in 2023 with an entertaining win over Bruno Silva. In his last fight, he had one of the craziest knockouts you’ll ever see as he landed a double spinning backfist to knock out Armen Petrosyan.

He’s going to have his hands full tomorrow though. Standing in his way of a 16-0 professional record is MVP. Michael “Venom” Page made the jump to the UFC last year and he started strong with a big win over Kevin Holland. He lost a decision to Ian Machado Garry in his last fight, but it’s worth noting that he was winning the striking battle in that fight. This move up to 185 is a one-time thing for MVP and he’s just doing it because he loves the matchup.

UFC Saudi Arabia Prediction

This fight is so much fun and I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen. That said, I can’t shake this feeling I have about MVP. I’ve been very impressed with Magomedov and I think his striking is tremendous. He’s fast, dynamic, and his kicks are incredible.

That said, I don’t think he’s seen anything like MVP. I think Magomedov will struggle a little with the range and speed of Page. MVP is so unique with his ability to be so far away and then he can close distance so fast that you don’t even know what hit you. Just ask Kevin Holland about MVP’s speed.

Page is 37 and that could play a role. There’s so much hype around Magomedov in the UFC, but I like the underdog to get it done tomorrow. I think everything Magomedov does well, MVP does a little better and I think his speed will play perfectly in this matchup.

Prediction: Michael “Venom” Page by Decision