UFC San Antonio Preview: Maycee Barber – Andrea Lee

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Maycee Barber during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On the main card of UFC San Antonio, we are going to see a women’s flyweight contest between two ranked contenders. Maycee “The Future” Barber (11-2) is back as she will be taking on Andrea Lee (13-6).

Andrea Lee had an interesting bout in her last fight. She took on top contender Viviane Araujo and she actually dropped Araujo in the first round. She hurt her bad and looked like she was in a good spot to win the fight.

Then she was arguably 10-8’d in the next round before losing the final frame. The loss to Araujo snapped a two-fight winning streak for Lee. Overall, Lee is 5-4 in her nine fights inside the octagon.

Maycee Barber earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then proceeded to win her first three bouts inside the octagon. All three wins came via finish and people were looking at her like a future champion. Then she lost and suffered an injury against Roxanne Modafferi.

Upon her return, she lost to the now champion Alexa Grasso. Since the Grasso loss, Barber has won three straight decisions and she’s hoping for a fourth straight win tomorrow night.

UFC San Antonio Prediction

When it comes to volume striking, I think Andrea Lee is going to have the advantage on the feet. However, keeping this fight and at range is going to be an area where Lee struggles. I think that the physical power of Maycee Barber is going to bring a lot of challenges.

I’m expecting a grappling-heavy game plan from Barber tomorrow night. When the action is in tight, expect a lot of power striking but I’m not expecting a ton of volume. I expect Barber to focus more on control as opposed to damage.

Ultimately, I think it plays out in a one-sided decision for Barber. That said, if Andrea Lee can keep things at range, I wouldn’t be shocked to see her have a ton of success fighting behind her volume.

Prediction: Maycee Barber by Decision