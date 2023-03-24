UFC San Antonio Preview: Holly Holm – Yana Santos

In the co-main event of UFC San Antonio, a former champion will be making her return. Former bantamweight champion and featherweight title challenger Holly Holm (14-6) is back as she takes on the returning Yana Santos (14-6).

We haven’t seen Yana Santos since her knockout loss to Irene Aldana back in 2021. Following that fight, she took time off and welcomed a new child into the world. Now she’s back and ready to compete at the highest level. Overall, Santos is 4-2 in her last six with the losses coming against Aldana and Aspen Ladd.

It’s been just shy of a year since we’ve seen Holly Holm inside the octagon. The former UFC champion last fought Ketlen Vieira last May. In that fight, she lost a split decision, however, I don’t personally know a single person outside of two judges that scored the fight for Vieira.

That loss snapped a two-fight winning streak which included an incredibly impressive win over Irene Aldana.

UFC San Antonio Prediction

We are going to see a fight between two very high level strikers tomorrow night. Holm of course is known for her boxing and kickboxing while Santos is known for her solid taekwondo. That said, I wouldn’t expect a ton of high level striking tomorrow night.

In recent years, we’ve seen Holly Holm really rely on her strength and grappling. I think you’re going to see a lot of that tomorrow night. Holm will fight a little on the outside, but I think it’ll be to set up her takedown and clinch attempts.

If this fight is fought at a middle range, Santos would have a great shot with her power kicks. However, I think Holm will keep the fight at her range and when they are close, I’m expecting heavy clinch action. Don’t expect a barn burner in this one, but the former UFC champion should get the win.

Prediction: Holly Holm by Decision