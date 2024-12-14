UFC Riyadh adds Michael “Venom” Page – Shara Magomedov

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC is returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1st and Dana White announced two major fights for that card today. He announced the main event featuring Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov. In addition, White also announced a big time middleweight matchup for the co-main event.

One of the most exciting fighters in the promotion, Michael “Venom” Page (22-3) will be moving up to middleweight where he’ll take on the undefeated Shara “Bullet” Magomedov (15-0). Starting with Shara Bullet, he made his octagon debut in 2023 and he’s gone a perfect 4-0 including three straight performance of the night bonuses. The last time we saw him was at UFC 308 when he scored a double spinning backfist knockout over Armen Petrosyan.

UFC Riyadh

After spending his career in Bellator, MVP made his octagon debut last March where he took on Kevin Holland. Page put on a helluva performance and showed UFC fans just why he’s one of the most exciting fighters in the world. Following his win over Holland, he took on Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.

MVP had moments in that fight but it was the grappling of Machado Garry that gave him the win. Now, Page will move up to 185 and he’ll take on a dynamic striker who would love nothing more than to stand and trade with MVP.