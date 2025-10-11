UFC Rio Full Results

Tonight, the UFC was in Rio for a big time fight night with a massive lightweight main event. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (36-11) was looking to get back on track as he took on eighth ranked Mateusz Gamrot (25-4). Full results from tonight’s action can be found below.
UFC Rio Main Card Results
Charles Oliveira def. Mateusz Gamrot by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) – Round 2
Deiveson Figueiredo def. Montel Jackson by Split Decision
Joel Alvarez def. Vicente Luque by Unanimous Decision
Mario Pinto def. Jhonata Diniz by TKO – Round 2
Kaan Ofli def. Ricardo Ramos by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) – Round 1
Prelims
Michael Aswell def. Lucas Almeida by TKO – Round 1
Jafel Filho def. Clayton Carpenter by Submission (Kimura) – Round 1
Vitor Petrino def. Thomas Petersen by TKO – Round 3
Bia Mesquita def. Irina Alekseeva by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) – Round 2
Lucas Rocha def. Stewart Nicoll by Unanimous Decision
Julia Polastri def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz by TKO – Round 3
Luan Lacerda def. Saimon Oliveira by Submission (Armbar) – Round 2