UFC Rio Full Results

Tonight, the UFC was in Rio for a big time fight night with a massive lightweight main event. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (36-11) was looking to get back on track as he took on eighth ranked Mateusz Gamrot (25-4). Full results from tonight’s action can be found below.

UFC Rio Main Card Results

Charles Oliveira def. Mateusz Gamrot by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) – Round 2

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Montel Jackson by Split Decision

Joel Alvarez def. Vicente Luque by Unanimous Decision

Mario Pinto def. Jhonata Diniz by TKO – Round 2

Kaan Ofli def. Ricardo Ramos by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) – Round 1

Prelims

Michael Aswell def. Lucas Almeida by TKO – Round 1

Jafel Filho def. Clayton Carpenter by Submission (Kimura) – Round 1

Vitor Petrino def. Thomas Petersen by TKO – Round 3

Bia Mesquita def. Irina Alekseeva by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) – Round 2

Lucas Rocha def. Stewart Nicoll by Unanimous Decision

Julia Polastri def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz by TKO – Round 3

Luan Lacerda def. Saimon Oliveira by Submission (Armbar) – Round 2