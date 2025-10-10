UFC Rio Co-Main Event Preview and Prediction: Deiveson Figueiredo – Montel Jackson

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC Rio, we are going to see a fun matchup in the bantamweight division featuring a former world champion. Brazil’s Deiveson Figueiredo (24-5-1) is back and he’ll be taking on surging contender Montel Jackson (15-2).

Starting with the former flyweight champion, I’m personally shocked to see him back this year. I was in Des Moines back in May when he fought Cory Sandhagen and I was convinced that he suffered a serious knee injury when he had to tap in that fight. I didn’t think we’d see him back anytime soon and here we are less than six months later.

The former flyweight champion is taking a step back in competition after two straight losses. Following three straight wins after moving to bantamweight, the former UFC champion lost back-to-back fights to Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.

For Montel Jackson, this is the biggest opportunity of his career. He enters the octagon tomorrow night having won six fights in a row. Like Figueiredo, his last fight came back in May in Des Moines where he became the first man to defeat Daniel Marcos.

UFC Rio Prediction

I’m a little surprised by the betting lines regarding this fight tomorrow night. Jackson enters as a really big favorite despite not having many major victories on his resume. That said, when you look at the intangibles regarding this matchup, it becomes a lot clearer.

Jackson is very good wherever the fight takes place and he does have very good striking. He’s going to be the much bigger man tomorrow night and he enjoys a massive reach advantage over the former UFC flyweight champion.

Figueiredo has shined at bantamweight when he can utilize his speed but at 37-years-old, you really have to wonder if he’s going to start to lose that advantage. He’s become more wrestle-heavy since moving to 135 as well, but I don’t think he has the wrestling to take and keep Montel Jackson down for the majority of three rounds.

I think Montel Jackson is going to get his signature win tomorrow night and I think he’ll do it in big fashion. I’m taking Jackson inside the distance at UFC Rio.

Prediction: Montel Jackson by TKO