UFC Qatar will be headlined by Arman Tsarukyan – Dan Hooker

Dana White officially announced UFC Qatar this afternoon which will go down on November 22nd, the week after the promotion’s trip to Madison Square Garden. In the main event, top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) will take on Dan Hooker (24-12).

This is the first time we will see either man fight in 2025. Starting with Tsarukyan, he was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title back in January. However, he had to pull out of the fight the day of the weigh-ins and the promotion is making him re-earn his title shot.

Tsarukyan has won four fights in a row including a decision over Charles Oliveira and a knockout over Beneil Dariush. Now, he’ll take on the surging Dan Hooker.

Dan Hooker was knocking on the door of a UFC lightweight title shot back in 2020. However, starting with a loss to Dustin Poirier, Hooker went 1-4 in five fights including a drop to 145 pounds.

Hooker returned to lightweight and since his return, he’s gone a perfect 3-0. In his last fight, he won a split decision over Mateusz Gamrot. If he’s able to beat Tsarukyan in November, he’ll be on the shortlist for a title shot.