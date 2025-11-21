UFC Qatar goes down tomorrow and in the main event, we are going to see a potential title eliminator in the lightweight division. The division’s top ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) returns as he takes on “The Hangman” Dan Hooker (24-12).

Starting with Tsarukyan, this is his first fight since April 2024. He was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev back in January for the title, but he pulled out of the fight the day of weigh-ins. Now, the UFC is making him re-earn a title shot. Tsarukyan enters the octagon tomorrow having won four fights in a row and his last win came against Charles Oliveira.

Standing across from him will be Dan Hooker. Hooker’s career looked to be in a really rough spot in 2022. Hooker had lost four out of five fights after nearly getting to a title shot in 2020. Since then, he’s bounced back well with three straight wins and now, he’s one win away from potentially getting a crack at the UFC lightweight title.

UFC Qatar Prediction

When it comes to this matchup, Arman Tsarukyan is a massive betting favorite and I think those odds are justified. On the feet, Hooker has great striking, but I actually think that Tsarukyan can match him there. Tsarukyan is incredibly powerful in his striking and definitely has the power advantage.

The grappling drastically favors Tsarukyan. The one path for Dan Hooker to win this fight is by making it a war. I think if Hooker can withstand the early storm at UFC Qatar and this gets into the fourth and fifth round, there is a chance that Hooker can come back just with his incredible toughness and durability.

However, I’m going with Tsarukyan tomorrow. I just think the grappling is going to be too much and ultimately, I think he finds his way to a submission.

Prediction: Arman Tsarukyan by Submission