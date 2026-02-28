The UFC is heading back to Perth on May 2nd and they are bringing an absolute banger of a headliner with them. ESPN Brazil is reporting that former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-3) will take on knockout artist Carlos Prates (23-7).

Starting with JDM, he’s getting a fight in his home country as he looks to bounce back after losing the welterweight title. After losing his first two MMA bouts, JDM won 18 in a row including a win over Belal Muhammad to become UFC welterweight champion. Then, he lost the title to Islam Makhachev last November in his first defense.

That same evening, Carlos Prates took on former champion Leon Edwards. After a slow first round, Prates knocked Edwards out cold in the second round which was his second straight knockout win. Since joining the UFC, Prates is 6-1 with six knockouts with the lone loss coming to Ian Machado Garry last April.