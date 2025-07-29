UFC Perth to be headlined by Carlos Ulberg – Dominick Reyes

The UFC is heading to Perth, Australia on September 27th and today, the promotion announced a major main event in the light heavyweight division. Former title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-4) will be taking on top contender Carlos Ulberg (12-1).

This is actually a fight that was booked on two different occasions. These two were supposed to fight in January 2024, but Ulberg suffered an injury which cancelled the fight. They were then supposed to fight in March of 2024 and Reyes had to pull out of the fight. Had the fight happened when it was originally supposed to, the story would be completely different.

At that time, Reyes had lost four in a row and many thought his run in the UFC was over. Ulberg had won five in a row but he was still searching for that win that really broke him into the top tier of the light heavyweight division. Fast forward to now and the landscape is completely different at 205.

Dominick Reyes has drastically turned his career around with three straight knockout wins over the last year. Ulberg also has won three additional bouts and his last win came against former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz. Whoever wins this main event in Perth will be on the short list for the next title shot and it happens just a week before Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira rematch for the title.