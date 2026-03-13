The UFC announced every card last night up until their Freedom 250 card at The White House in June. Part of the announcements was the co-main event announcement for their fight night in Perth on May 2nd. It was announced that Beneil Dariush (23-7-1) will be taking on Australia’s Quillan Salkilld (11-1).

Not sure what Beneil Dariush did to make people in the UFC upset, but he’s getting a very tough draw. He was originally supposed to face Manuel Torres in Miami, but after Torres pulled out, he’s now getting Salkilld in Perth.

Dariush had an incredible eight-fight win streak that had him knocking on the door of a UFC title shot a few years ago. Since then, it’s been tough sledding against the best in the world. Dariush is just 1-3 in his last four with three first round losses to Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, and Benoit Saint-Denis.

He’s only lost to the best and with that said, this will be a test for Salkilld. Salkilld earned a UFC contract on The Contender Series in 2024 and he’s been rolling since. A perfect 4-0 inside the octagon with three first round finishes. He’ll be looking to make a huge statement and jump into the rankings with a win in Perth.