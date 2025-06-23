UFC Paris to be headlined by Nassourdine Imavov – Caio Borralho

The UFC heads back to Paris on September 6th and we now know the matchup that will headline the card. The promotion announced that a likely middleweight title eliminator will close the show as Nassourdine Imavov (16-4, 1 NC) will take on Caio Borralho (17-1, 1 NC).

Originally, Imavov was going to be the UFC 319 backup in case there were any issues with Khamzat Chimaev. However, that is no longer the plan as Imavov will prepare to headline in Paris against Borralho. Imavov started just 3-2, 1 NC in six fights inside the octagon, but he’s really turned things around over the last year. Since February 2024, he’s gone 4-0 with wins over Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier, Brendan Allen, and then a huge knockout win over Israel Adesanya earlier this year.

Caio Borralho lost his second professional MMA bout nearly ten years ago. Since then, he’s been perfect. After earning a contract on The Contender Series back in 2021, Borralho has gone 7-0 in the UFC. Most recently, he won a decision over Jared Cannonier in August in a fight where he nearly finished him a few times. These are the top two middleweight contenders and this is a clear title eliminator and it’s perfect timing with the title fight happening just a couple of weeks prior.