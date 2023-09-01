UFC Paris Preview: Rose Namajunas – Manon Fiorot

May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rose Namajunas reacts during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow in the co-main event of UFC Paris, we are going to see a potential title eliminator in the women’s flyweight division. Former two-time strawweight champion “Thug” Rose Namajunas (11-5) makes her flyweight debut as she takes on France’s own Manon Fiorot (10-1).

Starting with Thug Rose, many weren’t sure she’d fight again after her last fight. Even she didn’t know if she would fight again. Namajunas last fought at UFC 274 a little over a year ago where she lost her title to Carla Esparza. It was one of if not the worst title fight in the promotion’s history.

The loss snapped a three-fight winning streak for Namajunas where she had defeated Jessica Andrade and Zhang Weili twice. Namajunas is one of the best to ever do it and she has some of the biggest moments in UFC history, but you truly never know which Thug Rose you’re going to get.

Manon Fiorot made her UFC debut back in 2021. She’s gone a perfect 5-0 since stepping into the octagon and she’s taken steps up in competition along the way. Most recently, she defeated top ranked contender and former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian. She’s hoping with a win over Namajunas, she’ll get a crack at the flyweight title.

UFC Paris Prediction

I’m very fascinated to see how these two will fight on the feet. Fiorot is known for her striking and she has a very effective karate style that often stifles opponents. Namajunas has some of the best feints in the promotion. She’s also fast and has very good technique when she’s on point.

Thug Rose can also mix in takedowns and her timing is excellent. It truly just depends on how aggressive she is tomorrow. If Namajunas comes out and she’s firing on all cylinders, I really like her in this matchup. Her ability to mix things up and her speed should allow her to pickup the win at UFC Paris.

However, if she’s gun shy, I see a world where Fiorot just lands bigger shots on the outside and wins a decision. I think this fight is going to be really close in the end. Namajunas will take the volume advantage but I see Fiorot landing big on the outside. I’m torn on this pick, but I think Namajunas will be able to do just enough to get her hand raised.

Prediction: Rose Namajunas by Decision