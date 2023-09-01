UFC Paris Preview: Benoit Saint-Denis – Thiago Moises

Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow on the main card of UFC Paris, we are going to see a very intriguing matchup in the lightweight division between two guys who are looking to break into the rankings. Paris’ own Benoit Saint-Denis (11-1) will look to pickup his fourth straight win as he takes on Brazil’s Thiago Moises (17-6).

Thiago Moises has spent his fair share of time in the rankings leading up to UFC Paris. Moises has also been in there with some of the very best guys in the world including Beneil Dariush, Bobby Green, oh and current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. He actually went to the fourth round in a main event with the champion.

Come into tomorrow, Moises has won back-to-back fights and both of those came via submission. He’s going to be a big test for Saint-Denis considering just how good he is on the ground. I’m very intrigued by the test that he can give the French lightweight contender.

Saint-Denis lost in his UFC debut back in 2021. However, since then, he’s looked sensational. Three straight wins including a TKO and two submissions. He wanted a top tier opponent after his last fight and he’s getting a veteran who’s been in there with the current champion. If Saint-Denis can pass this test, it’s on to the rankings.

UFC Paris Prediction

When you have two fighters that are this good on the ground, you’ll typically see it result in a standup fight. If they do end up striking for the majority of the fight, I like Saint-Denis in this one. I just think that he’s a little more dynamic on the feet and the variety of his attacks will allow him to score more points and get a decision nod.

That said, I can also see Saint-Denis getting himself into trouble at UFC Paris. Saint-Denis can be a little over aggressive at times and if he tries to get a guy like Moises down and he’s a little careless in his attempts, he can get submitted. If these two are grappling, there’s no room for error here.

Ultimately, I think the first scenario above is going to play out here. I see some stalemates in the grappling and ultimately the majority of the action coming from striking. With that being the case, my money is on Saint-Denis to win a decision.

Prediction: Benoit Saint-Denis by Decision