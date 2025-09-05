UFC Paris loses Patricio Pitbull – Losene Keita due to Keita’s weight miss

UFC Paris has lost one of it’s most highly anticipated matchups. The main card opener between former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull (37-8) and two-division OKTAGON champ Losene Keita (16-1) is off.

This morning at the official weigh-ins in Paris, Keita weighed 149 pounds which is three pounds above the featherweight limit. With that miss, the fight has been cancelled. A terrible look for Keita who was making his octagon debut.

This was going to be Keita’s first featherweight fight since 2023 as his last four fights have been at lightweight. This fight came together on short notice and one has to wonder if he didn’t properly anticipate how hard the cut would be with a short window.

Patricio Pitbull was very frustrated by the cancellation and he’s hoping to get booked for UFC Rio next month.