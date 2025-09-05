UFC Paris Main Event Preview and Prediction: Nassourdine Imavov – Caio Borralho

Tomorrow the UFC returns to Paris with a massive middleweight headliner with potential title implications. Top middleweight contenders Nassourdine Imavov (16-4) and Caio Borralho (17-1) will try to make their case for the next middleweight title fight.

Starting with Imavov, he’s getting the headline treatment in front of his home country. Imavov has won four fights in a row leading up to the Paris main event. The last time we saw him was earlier this year when he knocked out former champion Israel Adesanya.

For Caio Borralho, this is his first fight in over a year. The last time we saw Borralho was in August 2024 in The APEX when he defeated Jared Cannonier in a main event. That win moved Borralho to 7-0 in the UFC and now he’s getting the biggest fight of his career.

UFC Paris Prediction

One thing that’s really impressed me about Caio Borralho is his willingness to fight where he’s not the most comfortable. He has a grappling base, but he decided to strike throughout his fight with Jared Cannonier.

On paper, Nassourdine Imavov is the better striker. However, while Imavov is really good with his hands, Caio Borralho might actually be better at striking from range. I also think that Borralho is the much better grappler and I expect him to be the physically stronger fighter at UFC Paris.

When Imavov is at his range, he’s going to be close enough for Borralho to grapple. When they are at range, I actually like the striking of Borralho to score more points. I expect both men to have their moments and I think this fight goes the distance, but I think Borralho gets it done tomorrow in Paris.

Prediction: Caio Borralho by Decision