UFC Paris Co-Main Event Preview and Prediction: Benoit Saint-Denis – Mauricio Ruffy

UFC Paris goes down tomorrow and we will see a really fun matchup in the lightweight division which will serve as the co-main event. France’s own Benoit Saint-Denis (14-3) is back as he takes on the surging contender Mauricio Ruffy (12-1).

Starting out with the product of The Fighting Nerds, Mauricio Ruffy. Ruffy earned a contract on The Contender Series back in 2023 and then made his UFC debut in May 2024. So far, he’s gone 3-0 and he’s dazzled in his performances.

In his last fight, he took on the tough King Green at UFC 313 back in March. Ruffy showed off his flashy style by knocking out King Green with a spinning heel kick just two minutes into the first round.

Now, he’ll take on one of the division’s toughest fighters in Benoit Saint-Denis. You just know that BSD wants to make up for what happened last year in Paris. Saint-Denis headlined the card against Renato Moicano and was absolutely dominated before the referee stopped the fight. It was the end to a horrible year for the Frenchman.

Saint-Denis entered 2024 having won five in a row all by finish. Then, he was knocked out by Dustin Poirier and beat down by Renato Moicano. He returned at UFC 315 and got a submission win to get back on track.

UFC Paris Prediction

When you hear people break this fight down, you’ll usually hear them talk about Ruffy’s striking or Saint-Denis’ ability to get the fight to the ground. Another thing to watch is the cardio of Ruffy if BSD is able to continuously grapple and clinch.

I really like Mauricio Ruffy in this UFC Paris co-main event for a couple of reasons. While Saint-Denis is incredibly tough, he’s also incredibly sloppy and leaves wide openings in the striking. A precision striker like Ruffy is going to find those openings with ease.

I just think that Ruffy is going to eventually find the big shot and it’ll ultimately lead to him finishing the fight. I wouldn’t be shocked if BSD made it through all three rounds, but even then, I think Ruffy will do enough damage to get the decision win.

Prediction: Mauricio Ruffy by TKO