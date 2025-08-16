UFC Paris adds Patricio Pitbull – Losene Keita

The UFC is heading to Paris on September 6th and the promotion just added a banger of a matchup in the featherweight division. Maitres Fumiers was the first to report that former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull (37-8) will be taking on one of the top prospects in the sport in Losene Keita (16-1).

Pitbull has been incredibly anxious to get back inside the octagon after his first win in the UFC last month. Earlier this year, Pitbull made his octagon debut and looked awful against Yair Rodriguez. He then bounced back well with a decision win over Dan Ige, but he’s still not satisfied. He’s been calling for fights and now he has one.

The signing of Losene Keita is a big deal for the UFC. They’ve tried to sign the OKTAGON champion multiple times, but Keita cited that it wasn’t the right time for him to make that jump. Now, he’s ready to test himself against the best fighters in the world.

Keita last fought in December when he became a two-division OKTAGON champion by defeating Ronald Paradeiser. The only time Keita has lost in his professional career was in 2023 when he lost after injuring his foot in the opening minute of a fight. Outside of that, he’s unbeaten and now he will make his debut against Pitbull at UFC Paris.