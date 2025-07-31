UFC Paris adding Benoit Saint-Denis – Mauricio Ruffy

UFC Paris goes down on September 6th and we just learned about an absolute banger in the lightweight division. 14th ranked Benoit Saint-Denis (14-3) will look to defend his spot in the rankings as he takes on the Fighting Nerd’s own Mauricio Ruffy (12-1) in front of BSD’s home fans. Saint-Denis’ gym was the first to officially announce the matchup.

Starting with Saint-Denis, he will surely be hoping for a better homecoming in 2025. Last year, BSD took on Renato Moicano in Paris and was absolutely dominated. The fight was so bad that it was stopped after two rounds by the doctor. It closed out a really tough 2024 after he had been knocked out by Dustin Poirier earlier in the year. That said, he bounced back well at UFC 315 in May when he submitted Kyle Prepolec in the second round.

He’ll be tasked with taking on rising contender Mauricio Ruffy. Ruffy looks like he has star potential and this will by far be his toughest test in the UFC. After earning a contract on The Contender Series back in 2023, Ruffy has gone 3-0 with two knockouts. In his last fight, he had a highlight reel spinning heel kick knockout over veteran Bobby Green.