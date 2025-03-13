UFC officially heading to Des Moines on May 3rd

Late last night, the UFC officially announced their Des Moines card which will go down on May 3rd. While we’ve expected this news, the promotion announced the full card and there are some absolute bangers that are on the card. Headlining the event is the matchup between Cory Sandhagen (17-5) and former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1).

A couple of weeks ago, we learned that there were agreements in place for a matchup between Bo Nickal (7-0) and Reinier De Ridder (19-2). However, the promotion hadn’t finalized a date for the fight. We now know that these two will fight on the May 3rd card in Iowa.

The UFC also announced the return of Jeremy Stephens (29-21) as he’ll be taking on Mason Jones (15-2). Other big time fights on the card include the bantamweight showdown between Chito Vera (23-10-1) and rising contender Mario Bautista (15-2). Former UFC champ Miesha Tate (20-9) is also returning to take on Yana Santos (15-8). The promotion is going all out and Iowa fans are getting a treat with this card. The full card can be viewed here.