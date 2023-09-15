UFC Noche Preview: Kevin Holland – Jack Della Maddalena

Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC Noche, we are going to see a battle between two ranked contenders in the welterweight division. Fan favorites will battle it out as “The Trailblazer” Kevin Holland (25-9) takes on Jack Della Maddalena (15-2).

Last time we saw Kevin Holland was just over a month ago at UFC 291. That night, Holland completely dismantled Michael Chiesa and finished him in the first round. That was Holland’s second win in a row and his second straight finish of 2023. He’s looking for his third straight win tomorrow as he continues to climb the ladder at 170.

Jack Della Maddalena was originally supposed to face off against Sean Brady at UFC 290. However, Brady had to pull out of the fight last minute and Della Maddalena was then scheduled to face Josiah Harrell. Harrell was then pulled from the card after a serious issue popped up in his medicals.

Della Maddalena was in Vegas and desperate to fight. The UFC got him a fight the following week against Bassil Hafez. Most thought Della Maddalena would walk through him, but Hafez made it tough on JDM. Ultimately, Della Maddalena won a split decision. He’s hoping to re-establish his dominance tomorrow night.

UFC Noche Prediction

I think the striking dynamic in this fight is very fascinating. Della Maddalena has very good boxing and closes the distance very well. That said, Kevin Holland is a sensational counter striker who has a big reach advantage and he throws a lot of shots right down the middle.

For Della Maddalena to be successful, he really needs to mix up his levels in striking. From leg kicks to body shots and then coming up top. If he tries to have a boxing match with MMA gloves on, I think he’ll be in trouble given Holland’s ability to counter right down the middle.

I really like this fight for Kevin Holland. While Della Maddalena did have a ton of warranted hype behind him, I think there are some holes in his game. There are openings for Kevin Holland to take advantage of and I believe he will at UFC Noche.

Prediction: Kevin Holland by Decision