UFC Noche Preview: Alexa Grasso – Valentina Shevchenko 2

Mar 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, UNITED STATES; Alexa Grasso (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Joanne Wood (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Headlining the UFC Noche card tomorrow night is a rematch for the women’s flyweight title. Flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-3) will look to prove that her first fight wasn’t a fluke as she takes on the former longtime flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko (23-4).

These two first fought back at UFC 285 in March. Shevchenko entered the bout as a pretty massive favorite and really nobody that she would be dethroned. However, in her previous fight, she looked vulnerable against Taila Santos and Alexa Grasso was looking to jump in and take her title.

Grasso did very well for a challenger through the first three rounds. However, Shevchenko switched to her wrestling and really took over through the middle rounds. With just over a minute left in the fourth, Shevchenko was on her way to being 3-1. However, she threw a poor spinning back kick and Grasso jumped on her back.

Instantly, Grasso locked in a rear naked choke. The squeeze was insanely tight and Shevchenko was forced to tap awarding the UFC flyweight title to Alexa Grasso.

UFC Noche Prediction

So, that leads us to tomorrow night. Valentina Shevchenko had essentially been the only champion the flyweight division had ever known. Because of her dominance, she was given an immediate rematch against Alexa Grasso. Will she win back the flyweight title?

Alexa Grasso’s boxing was sensational in the first fight and she gave Shevchenko a lot of problems. Shevchenko seemed more content on boxing with Grasso instead of using her entire skillset in the first round. Then, she moved to using her grappling and that’s where she took over.

I truly believe that Valentina Shevchenko is the better mixed martial artist. We’ve seen her lose before and come back better. That said, Alexa Grasso now has the confidence to go with her growing skillset. So, who wins out?

I think we are going to hear “And New” at UFC Noche. I believe we are in for an incredibly competitive fight, but in the end, I think Valentina Shevchenko is going to get it done by decision. Her overall striking and ability to dominate in the grappling with her strength is going to win out here.

Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko by Decision