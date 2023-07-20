UFC Nashville now headlined by Cory Sandhagen – Rob Font

Aug 16, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cory Sandhagen during weigh ins for UFC 241 at Anaheim Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Nashville has seen a change in the main event. Originally, Cory Sandhagen (16-4) was set to take on the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0). However, earlier this week we learned that Nurmagomedov had to pull out of the fight for undisclosed reasons.

With that, the promotion started working on a replacement for Sandhagen. Today, we learned who they settled on for the replacement. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi was the first to report that Sandhagen will now take on fellow top contender Rob Font (20-6) in a five-round catchweight bout.

Font was originally set to take on Song Yadong at UFC 292, but the promotion is moving on from that bout in order to keep Sandhagen in the headliner of the Nashville card.

UFC Nashville

Rob Font had a ‘Y’all must’ve forgot’ moment in his last fight. Entering this year, Font had lost two fights in a row against Jose Aldo and Chito Vera. Font took a ton of damage in both of those fights and ultimately decided to take a year off to recover and reset.

Many wrote him off forgetting about the fact that he won four straight fights leading into the Aldo fight which included wins over Cody Garbrandt, Ricky Simon, Marlon Moraes, and current Bellator champ Sergio Pettis. Font took on Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 and he reminded the world how special he is.

In a beautiful performance, Font sat down the young contender and stopped him in the first round. It was a massive statement against a young and very dangerous contender. With that performance, he put the division on notice that he’s still around and at UFC Nashville, he’ll look to get himself back in the title picture with a potential win over Sandhagen.