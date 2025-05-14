UFC Nashville in July will be headlined by Derrick Lewis – Tallison Teixeira

The UFC is heading back to Nashville on July 12th and we now know what will headline the card. The knockout king of the promotion Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (28-12) gets his third straight main event as he takes on the undefeated Tallison Teixeira (8-0).

Laerte Viana was the first to report the news and it’s since been confirmed. Starting with Teixeira, this is easily the biggest fight of his MMA career. Teixeira earned a contract on The Contender Series last September and he made his debut back in February where he scored a first round knockout over Justin Tafa. Now he’s tasked with taking on The Black Beast.

This is Lewis’ first fight since UFC St. Louis last May where he stopped Rodrigo Nascimento in the third round. That knockout win came on the heels of his decision loss to Jailton Almeida which was a main event he took on relatively short notice. Prior to that, Lewis stopped Marcos Rogerio de Lima in the first round in July 2023. Lewis was supposed to fight Jhonata Diniz last November but had to pull out last minute due to illness.