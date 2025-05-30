UFC Nashville adds Stephen Thompson – Gabriel Bonfim

The UFC is heading to Nashville on July 12th and today the promotion announced a big time welterweight contest that’ll go down on the card. Former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (17-8-1) will look to defend his spot in the rankings as he takes on Brazilian Gabriel Bonfim (17-1).

Starting with Bonfim, this is a golden opportunity for him to pick up his biggest win and jump into the rankings. He will make the walk in July having won his last two. Since earning a contract on The Contender Series, the former LFA champion has gone 4-1 inside the octagon with the lone loss coming against Nicolas Dalby back in 2023. Back in February, Bonfim submitted Khaos Williams in the second round.

While you’d never guess it, Wonderboy Thompson is now 42-years-old. The former title challenger is definitely on the back nine of his career, but he’s still shown promise in recent fights despite the record. Wonderboy is 1-4 in his last five but he’s only lost to top guys like Shavkat Rakhmonov, Belal Muhammad, Gilbert Burns, and Joaquin Buckley.

The last time we saw him was at UFC 307 when he was stopped by Joaquin Buckley. It was actually a fight he was doing really well in prior to getting caught by Buckley’s incredible power. Thompson wants to prove that he still has what it takes to beat some of the best guys in the division. In my opinion, this next one is a must-win for the former title challenger.