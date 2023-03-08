UFC: Miesha Tate booked to return against Mayra Bueno Silva

Jul 16, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Miesha Tate (blue gloves) before the fight against Lauren Murphy (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-9) is moving back to the weight division where she won a world title. MMA Fighting confirmed yesterday that the former bantamweight champion will be facing Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1) in June.

The fight will take place at a UFC event on June 3rd. This fight is a golden opportunity for Silva who will be looking for her biggest win inside the octagon. After earning a contract in Dana White’s Contender Series, she started out 2-2 inside the octagon.

Those first four fights all took place at flyweight. After a loss to top contender Manon Fiorot, Silva decided to move up to bantamweight. Since making the move up, she’s a perfect 3-0 with two submission wins. She looks poised to be a tough challenge for the former champion.

UFC Fight Night

After nearly five years away from fighting, Tate returned in the summer of 2021 and scored a TKO win over Marion Reneau. From there, she moved into a bout with Ketlen Vieira which could’ve earned her a title shot had she won. Unfortunately, she lost a unanimous decision.

From there, Tate decided to try her luck at flyweight. She was booked against former title challenger Lauren Murphy. Again, Tate was in a position where had she won, she would’ve likely earned herself a UFC title shot. Unfortunately, she lost a very lopsided decision against Murphy.

Now, she’ll move back to 135 and try her luck against Silva. This is a dangerous fight against an up and coming top contender. If Tate can halt the momentum of Silva, she’ll find herself right back in the mix with top ten competition.