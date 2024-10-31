UFC: Michael “Venom” Page interested in middleweight matchup with Shara “Bullet” Magomedov

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This past weekend at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, we saw one of the more exciting middleweight contenders continue his rise up the ranks. Shara “Bullet” Magomedov (15-0) took on Armen Petrosyan (8-4) in what was his toughest test to date inside the octagon in terms of an opponent.

Magomedov was excellent on Saturday night. After a rough start that saw Petrosyan land some big shots, Magomedov completely took the fight over. Near the of the second round, Magomedov landed a double spinning backfist to knock Petrosyan out cold and pickup the win.

The knockout win moved Magomedov to 4-0 in the UFC and he’s now ranked 14th in the middleweight division. In his post-fight interview, he said he was the best striker in the middleweight division. He called for a fight with former champion Israel Adesanya. While that fight is certainly not happening, his callout peaked the interest of another dynamic striker.

UFC’s MVP interested in facing Shara Bullet

In speaking with Ariel Helwani yesterday, welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page (22-3) expressed a lot of interest in moving up to middleweight to face Magomedov. Page is currently ranked 13th in the welterweight division and he’s revered as one of the most dynamic and exciting strikers in the promotion.

MVP will be competing against Carlos Condit in a grappling competition soon where he’ll be grappling up in weight. Page said he loves the idea of facing Shara Bullet and he’d love to move up to make the fight happen. In my opinion, this is a great option for the UFC.

If you want a fight that’ll give Magomedov some exposure and if you want to give him a fight that fans will be excited for, put him in there with Michael “Venom” Page.