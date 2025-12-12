The UFC is heading back to Mexico on February 28th and this morning, the promotion announced the main event. Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (23-9-2) will once again be fighting in front of his home country as he takes on top ten contender Asu Almabayev (23-3).

The #UFCMexico main event is set! ?



Brandon Moreno ?? vs Asu Almabayev ??



[ LIVE FEBRUARY 28 on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/8HjyKEqi8i — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2025

It’s a very quick turnaround for Moreno who fought less than a week ago at UFC 323 where he was stopped by Tatsuro Taira. Granted, I like many others believed it was an early stoppage and Moreno really didn’t take any damage. He seemed perfectly fine and this further proves the point that he’s fine with him fighting in two months.

Standing across from him will be Asu Almabayev. Almabayev made his way to the UFC back in 2023 and he won his first four fights which earned him a headlining spot against Manel Kape.

Kape stopped him in the third round which was his first loss since 2017. Since then, he’s bounced back with two straight wins and he’ll be looking for the biggest win of his career in February.