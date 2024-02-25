UFC Mexico Recap: Brian Ortega survives rough start to submit Yair Rodriguez

Sep 24, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brian Ortega during weigh-ins for UFC 266 at Park Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In the co-main event of UFC Mexico, we saw a big time rematch in the featherweight division. Former interim champ Yair Rodriguez (18-4) was fighting in front of his home country as he took on former title challenger Brian “T-City” Ortega (15-3).

Both of these men were looking to bounce back tonight. The last time we saw Ortega was against Rodriguez back in 2022. That night, Ortega injured his shoulder resulting in a TKO loss. It’s been a while since he’s been able to get back in there and tonight he was looking to return to winning form.

The last time we saw Rodriguez, he was facing off against Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title. He fell short that night, but that loss was on the heels of his submission win over Josh Emmett giving him the interim title. Tonight, he was looking to stay right in the title picture with a win.

UFC Mexico Recap

Round 1

The UFC Mexico co-main event kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Ortega pushes forward with immediate pressure. Working behind the jab and he throws a right hand. Big right over the top lands for Rodriguez. Front body kick lands for Rodriguez. Rodriguez misses on a right and Ortega lands a nice counter.

Big kick lands for Rodriguez. Front kick to the thigh from Rodriguez and then a huge left drops Ortega. Ortega pops up but is immediately dropped by another left from Rodriguez. Rodriguez is all over him here but Ortega is hanging in there. Rodriguez lands a huge body shot and Ortega’s nose is busted open.

Ortega is still hurt but Rodriguez slows the pace. Ortega seems to have recovered and he lands a nice 1-2 of his own. Nice right hand for Rodriguez. Power jab lands for Ortega. Ortega slips and ends up on his back. Huge right hand from the top from Rodriguez and he settles into the guard of Ortega.

Big shots from Rodriguez but Ortega is staying composed here on the bottom. 90 seconds still left in the round and Rodriguez postures back up. Another nice right for Rodriguez. Ortega forces a scramble and he gets the back of Rodriguez. They are back to their feet but Ortega still has the back. Takedown now for Ortega as the round ends. Momentum building for Ortega but a huge round for Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico.

Round 2

Second round starts with more pressure from Ortega. Huge body kick from Rodriguez starts his striking. 1-2 now from Rodriguez but Ortega moves right through it with a big combination. Right hand from Rodriguez and Ortega gets a body lock.. Rodriguez breaks free but Ortega goes in on a single leg.

Rodriguez defends well and forces a scramble. Ortega right back in on a double and he has him against the fence. Big takedown for Ortega but Rodriguez is attacking a guillotine. Ortega appears fine here and he pops his head out. Three minutes left in the round and Ortega has the top position.

Short elbows from Ortega and Rodriguez isn’t really doing much from the bottom here. He might be taking a little break after that huge first round. More short elbows for Ortega and now Rodriguez throws from the bottom. 90 seconds left in the round. Big elbows now from Ortega and Rodriguez tries to get a little space.

Ortega postures up and he lands another nice elbow. Under a minute left and now Rodriguez appears busted open. Huge bounce back round for Brian Ortega here. Ortega postures up again and starts raining down big shots. The round comes to a close and it’s a dominant second round for Ortega at UFC Mexico.

Round 3

Entering the third and this fight is all even with both men having dominant rounds thus far. They touch gloves and here we go. Rodriguez opens with a big combination but Ortega gets a body lock and pushes him back to the fence. Knee to the thighs from Ortega and he drags Rodriguez to the ground.

Full mount and he immediately goes to the arm triangle. It’s deep and Rodriguez isn’t getting out of this. Rodriguez is forced to tap and Brian Ortega gets the huge win.

Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez by Submission – Round 3