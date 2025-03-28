UFC Mexico Main Event Preview and Prediction: Brandon Moreno – Steve Erceg

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC Mexico, we are going to see a big time matchup in the flyweight division. Mexico’s own former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (22-8-2) is back as he takes on former title challenger Steve Erceg (12-3).

Starting with Erceg, it’s crazy how fast narratives can change in MMA. Last May, he was going into the fifth round against Alexandre Pantoja in a title fight where the correct scorecards had it 2-2. Erceg was controlling the standup in the final round but initiated a grappling exchange that saw Pantoja take him down and that cost Erceg the flyweight title.

He returned in August and then got knocked out in the first round by Kai Kara-France. Now, he needs to really turn things around to avoid falling further down the flyweight rankings. However, he’s going to have his hands full.

Brandon Moreno is coming off a big bounce back win at UFC Edmonton where he defeated Amir Albazi. It snapped a two-fight skid for the former champion. He’s hoping that with a big win in front of his home country tomorrow night, he’ll only be a win away from another flyweight title shot.

UFC Mexico Prediction

When it comes to this matchup, I really like Moreno’s ability to mix things up. Steve Erceg does have really good boxing and very good power for the flyweight division. In fact, I wouldn’t be shocked if he wobbled or stunned Moreno at some point throughout the five-rounds.

However, I think the volume and speed are greatly in the corner of Moreno. Moreno’s pressure will also play a big factor in this one and I think this fight is his to lose. Unless Erceg lands something big, the former UFC champion is getting his hand raised tomorrow night.

Prediction: Brandon Moreno by Decision