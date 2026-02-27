UFC Mexico goes down tomorrow night and in the main event, a former champion fights in front of his home country. Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (23-9-2) will look to bounce back as he takes on young contender Lone’er Kavanagh (9-1).

Kavanagh is also looking to bounce back in this one. The top prospect had a lot of hype behind him after earning a contract on The Contender Series. He won his first two UFC fights and then had his momentum halted by getting knocked out by Charles Johnson. Now, he gets the ultimate chance at redemption against a former champion.

Brandon Moreno was supposed to fight Asu Almabayev tomorrow night, but after the injury to Almabayev, Kavanagh stepped in. Moreno is coming off a loss where he was finished for the first time in his career. He had been knocking on the door of another UFC title shot after wins over Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg, but now, he needs to bounce back again.

UFC Mexico Prediction

One thing about Brandon Moreno is that he seems to get outstruck by his opponents for the most part. The volume isn’t quite where I’d like it to be and because of that, I think he’ll find himself in a hole with Kavanagh early on tomorrow night.

I think Kavanagh’s speed and volume will allow him to land more early and accumulate points. However, Kavanagh already has cardio issues and this is a short-notice main event. I think by the third round, you’re going to see him really slow down and that’ll let the former UFC champion take control.

I wouldn’t be overly shocked by a late Moreno finish, but I’ll say that Moreno wins the final three rounds clean and walks away with a decision win in front of his home fans.

Prediction: Brandon Moreno by Decision