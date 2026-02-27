UFC Mexico goes down tomorrow night and in the co-main event, we are going to see a matchup between two top ten bantamweights. 9th ranked Marlon “Chito” Vera (23-11-1) will look to snap his losing streak as he takes on 10th ranked David Martinez (13-1).

Starting with Mexico’s Martinez, he earned a contract on The Contender Series back in 2024 and he made his debut last year. He fought twice last year scoring a finish and then he won a decision against Rob Font that shot him into the rankings. He’s won nine in a row and now he’s looking to take out the former title challenger.

Chito Vera has acknowledged that he might be fighting for his job tomorrow night and I think he’s right. Vera is 1-4 in his last five fights and his performances have been incredibly frustrating to watch.

His last loss came against Aiemann Zahabi and I left that fight believing that Vera was better but he just wasn’t aggressive enough. A common theme for Chito in the UFC.

UFC Mexico Prediction

If Chito Vera fought aggressively and really went after opponents from the jump, I think he could still be a factor near the top of the bantamweight division. He’s durable and he has the skillset to compete. That said, half the time he looks like he’s just going through the motions in there.

David Martinez is going to be someone who is going to start fast with a lot of volume right from the jump. I think he’s easily going to pull out in front of Chito on the scorecards and I’m not confident that Vera can do enough to make up the difference. Unless Vera pulls out a late finish, I see a decision win coming for David Martinez at UFC Mexico.

Prediction: David Martinez by Decision