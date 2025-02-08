UFC Mexico City will be headlined by Brandon Moreno – Steve Erceg

Tonight the UFC officially announced that they would be returning to Mexico City on March 29th. In the main event, former flyweight champion Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno (22-8-2) will be taking on former title challenger Steve Erceg (12-3).

Starting with Erceg, he will be looking to snap his current two-fight losing streak. After a huge knockout against Matt Schnell just a little less than a year ago, Erceg earned a shot against Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title. Erceg and Pantoja were tied two rounds apiece entering the final round.

Erceg was in control of the striking but he chose to grapple with Pantoja and he was taken down. That lost him the title fight and then in his return bout, he was knocked out by Kai Kara-France. He desperately needs to get back in the win column at UFC Mexico City.

UFC Mexico City

Mexico’s Brandon Moreno will once again be the star of the show when the promotion returns next month. Last year, Moreno headlined the UFC’s February card in Mexico and lost a split decision to Brandon Royval. It was his second straight loss after he had lost a decision against Alexandre Pantoja in their flyweight title fight.

Moreno returned back in November to take on Amir Albazi. Moreno put on a show for five rounds and he won a big time decision showing that he’s still one of the best in the world at 125 pounds. A big win over Erceg next month will have him right back in title contention.