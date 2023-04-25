UFC: Max Holloway wants another crack at Conor McGregor before his career is over

Aug 17, 2013; Boston, MA, USA; Conor McGregor (left) celebrates his win over Max Holloway (right) after a UFC featherweight match at the TD Garden. McGregor won after three rounds by judges decision. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7) is at a very interesting spot in his career. The former champion is coming off a big win at UFC Kansas City against Arnold Allen. It was Holloway’s first fight since his third loss to champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Holloway is clearly the second best featherweight in the world. When you look at the top of the division, outside of Volkanovski, it’s littered with guys who have already fallen to Holloway. Arnold Allen, Brian Ortega, Calvin Kattar, and current interim champion Yair Rodriguez.

However, Holloway is stuck because he’s 0-3 in three fights against the current champion. Holloway appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour yesterday and talked about the future of his career. Holloway made it clear that if he keeps winning, he believes another fight with Volkanovski will become inevitable.

However, he also acknowledged that a move up to lightweight will happen during his career. Holloway went as far as to say the odds were 100% that he’d move up. When asked about an opponent that he has to face before his career is over, Holloway had another former UFC champion in mind.

Holloway wants the UFC to run it back with Conor McGregor

Holloway told Helwani that the one guy he wants to fight more than anyone before his career is over is Conor McGregor (22-6). The two men fought once before when they were very young into their UFC careers. Their first fight came all the way back in 2013 well before either man hit their prime.

McGregor won the fight by a lopsided decision, but Holloway was the first man who withstood the onslaught of McGregor and took him to a decision. Holloway didn’t lose again after that fight until he ran into Dustin Poirier at lightweight and then Alexander Volkanovski at 145.

Conor McGregor of course went on to become the UFC’s first simultaneous two-division world champion before boxing Floyd Mayweather. Holloway is without an opponent and McGregor is expected to fight Michael Chandler in the fall. The UFC is targeting an event in Australia later this year and Holloway wants on that card.

A fight with Chan Sung Jung has been discussed. If Holloway wins that and McGregor defeats Chandler, I think it would be a great opportunity to run the fight back at 155. It would be the ideal time for both men and the promotion. You can catch Holloway’s full interview with Helwani below.