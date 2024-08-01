UFC Main Event: Brandon Royval – Tatsuro Taira headlines a Fight Night in October

The UFC has finalized a massive flyweight fight that could be a title eliminator for a Fight Night in October. Krazy Kev MMA was the first to report that former title challenger Brandon “Raw Dawg” Royval (16-7) will be taking on undefeated top ten contender Tatsuro Taira (16-0).

The matchup will serve as the main event of a UFC Fight Night on October 12th. As mentioned, the winner of this main event could be in the driver’s seat for a flyweight title shot. Starting with Royval, he’s coming off of arguably the biggest win of his career.

Back in February, former UFC champion Brandon Moreno was supposed to face Amir Albazi in a five-round main event in Mexico City. After Albazi fell out, Royval stepped in. Royval was just two months removed from losing a title shot against the champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Royval put on a helluva performance and won a close decision over the former champion Moreno. Royval is now 4-1 in his last five fights which includes two first round finishes.

UFC Fight Night

Tatsuro Taira is taking a big step up in competition in taking on someone like Brandon Royval. Taira fought just over a month ago in his first UFC main event against another former title challenger in Alex Perez. Taira won the fight by injury TKO after Perez injured his knee in the second round.

Thus far in his UFC career, Taira is a perfect 6-0 and he continues getting better and better with each fight. The 24-year-old from Japan looks like he can be a real championship contender and if he picks up a win over Brandon Royval in October, you’re going to see an undefeated top contender ready to challenge for gold.