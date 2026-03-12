The UFC will be in Macau, China on May 30th and they are bringing a fun bantamweight matchup with them as their fight night headliner. Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (25-6-1) will be taking on China’s Song Yadong (22-9-1).

Starting with Song, he’s getting a big time main event in his home country. The last time we saw Song was back in January when he lost a decision against Sean O’Malley. Prior to that, he had defeated Henry Cejudo. Song yas become one of the best bantamweights in the world, but he’s still trying to make that jump up to the elites at 135 pounds.

To get back on track, he’ll look to beat Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo also fought at UFC 324 and he faced Umar Nurmagomedov. Figueiredo couldn’t get much going that night and lost a decision. Since moving up to 135, Figueiredo is 4-3 overall, but he’s just 1-3 in his last four fights.