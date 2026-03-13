The UFC announced every card last night up until their Freedom 250 card at The White House in June. Part of the announcements was a fight night that’ll take place in Macau, China on May 30th. On the card, former interim title challenger Sergei Pavlovich (20-3) will take on Tallison Teixeira (9-1).

A fight that’s not that impressive on paper, but given the state of the heavyweight division, it’s actually an important fight. Pavlovich will make the walk ranked third in the heavyweight division.

The last time we saw him was back in August when he picked up a decision win over Waldo Cortes-Acosta. A win that is aging very well given the run that Waldo is currently on.

Pavlovich had six straight first round finishes to earn a title shot, but back-to-back tough losses against Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov halted all momentum. Since then, he’s bounced back nicely with wins over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and then Cortes-Acosta.

UFC Macau

Standing across from him in May will be Tallison Teixeira. Teixeira is coming off a win against Tai Tuivasa back in January which was one of the worst fights you’ll ever see at UFC 325. Both men were incredibly tired in the third round and a gust of wind looked like it could knock either man over. Nevertheless, it was a win for Teixeira.

That win got him back in the win column after he got stopped by Derrick Lewis last summer. Overall, he’s now 2-1 inside the octagon after earning a contract on The Contender Series.