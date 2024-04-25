UFC Louisville adds Dominick Reyes – Dustin Jacoby

Oct 18, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Dominick Reyes walks out of the ring after defeating Chris Weidman (not seen) in a light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Louisville is starting to come together and another big time matchup has been added to the card. Earlier today, we learned that the main event would feature a middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov. Now, we know that a fun light heavyweight matchup has been added to the June 8th Fight Night.

The UFC announced in a press release today that former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes (12-4) would be returning against Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1). This light heavyweight matchup will be contested with Reyes’ 14th ranking on the line.

Starting with Jacoby, it’s been a rocky year and a half. After starting 6-0-1 in the UFC, he’s gone just 1-3 in his last four fights. He lost a very close split decision against Khalil Rountree and then he lost a decision to Azamat Murzakonov last April. He bounced back in a huge way with a knockout over Kennedy Nzechukwu but then dropped a decision to Alonzo Menifield in December. He gets a big opportunity at UFC Louisville to get a win over a former title challenger.

UFC Louisville

Speaking of tough recent stretches, it’s been a rough one for Dominick Reyes. Reyes rose to stardom after starting his career 12-0 which led him to a title shot against Jon Jones. Reyes put on the performance of a lifetime and did enough to win a decision in the eyes of many. However, all three judges gave the decision and the win to Jones.

Reyes then fought for the vacant title in September 2020 against Jan Blachowicz and was knocked out in the second round. His next fight was against Jiri Prochazka in May 2021 and he suffered a second round knockout. From there, Reyes took some time off and returned at UFC 281 in New York against Ryan Spann.

Unfortunately, Reyes was once again knocked out. From there, it’s been a battle with health and he hasn’t fought in a year and a half. Now, he’ll return against Jacoby hoping he can regain his old form.