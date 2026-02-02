UFC 325 this past weekend featured a featherweight title fight where Alexander Volkanovski (28-4) retained his title and now, it would appear that we know what fight will determine his next challenger. When the UFC returns to London on March 21st, Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) will take on fellow unbeaten top contender Movsar Evloev (19-0).

This fight has been rumored since December with some reporting that the fight has been signed for a while. Krazy Kev on X was the first to report the fight. However, we just now have confirmation of this fight.

This is a true number one contender matchup and honestly, both of these guys had a better case for the latest title shot against Volkanovski over Diego Lopes.

Starting with Lerone Murphy, he’s coming off a huge spinning back elbow knockout of Aaron Pico at UFC 319 back in August. It was a massive win for Murphy and I thought that would get him a title shot, but it didn’t. Overall, he’s 9-0-1 inside the octagon.

Standing across from him in March will be Movsar Evloev. Evloev was supposed to be fighting Aaron Pico over the summer, but injuries pulled him out and that’s when Lerone Murphy got that shot. That’s been a recurring theme for Evloev as he hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

The former M-1 champion is 9-0 in the UFC, but injuries have kept him largely inactive. He has only fought three times since June 2022.