UFC London Preview: Paul Craig – Andre Muniz

Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow on the main card of UFC London, we are going to see an intriguing matchup in the middleweight division. Top fifteen ranked contender Andre Muniz (23-5) will welcome top ten ranked light heavyweight contender Paul Craig (16-6-1) down to 185 pounds.

At the first London event of 2022, Paul Craig took on Nikita Krylov and was able to win by submission. It was his fourth straight win and that winning streak included a stoppage win over former UFC champion Jamahal Hill. However, he lost back-to-back fights which forced him to look at a change and that change is 185.

Andre Muniz took two attempts on Dana White’s Contender Series to win a contract with the UFC. However, once he was in the promotion, he took full advantage. Muniz won his first five fights inside the octagon. Back in February, Muniz took on Brendan Allen and his momentum was halted as Allen submitted him in the third round.

UFC London Prediction

With Paul Craig, he’s a specialist and his specialty is fighting on the round. Well, that’s also where Andre Muniz wants to be, but Muniz has some decent striking to go with it. Muniz is going to be fast tomorrow and he’s going to be more comfortable at 185 pounds because that’s where he’s spent his career.

We’ve seen Paul Craig struggle in the UFC when he can’t get the fight on the ground. If he’s forced to stand with Muniz, I don’t like his chances. I’m curious to see if his offensive wrestling will improve now that he’s down at 185 pounds.

I wouldn’t rule out either man getting a submission in this one, but I think it’ll be a wash on the ground. Looking at the overall skillsets of both men, I just like Muniz to get a decision win in this one.

Prediction: Andre Muniz by Decision