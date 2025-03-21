UFC London Preview and Prediction: Kevin Holland – Gunnar Nelson

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tomorrow on the main card of UFC London, we are going to see a fight matchup in the welterweight division. Promotional fan favorite Kevin Holland (26-13) is dropping back down to 170 pounds as he takes on the returning Gunnar Nelson (19-5-1).

Gunnar Nelson enters this bout having won his last two fights. However, he hasn’t fought since March 2023 when he submitted Bryan Barberena. Prior to that, he had defeated Takashi Sato. Gunnar Nelson has been the opposite of Kevin Holland in terms of his activity. While Holland is constantly fighting, this is Nelson’s first fight in two years but it’s only his third fight overall since 2019.

While Nelson hardly fights, Holland is always fighting win or lose. Holland rose to UFC stardom in 2020 going 5-0 and putting himself in middleweight contention. However, size and grapplers became an issue at middleweight so he moved to welterweight. He had success at 170 but after back-to-back losses to Jack Della Maddalena and Michael “Venom” Page, he moved back to middleweight. Now after losing two in a row again, Holland is back at welterweight.

UFC London Prediction

Gunnar Nelson is a very good grappler but he doesn’t have great offensive takedowns. He relies on clinches and somewhat awkward positions to get things down to the ground. Now, Kevin Holland doesn’t have good takedown defense at all so maybe Nelson can have more success tomorrow.

On the feet, Nelson fights with a karate style but I think he’ll be at a big disadvantage on the feet tomorrow. Holland is much longer, faster, and more powerful with his striking. Nelson’s chances come down to his takedowns. If he’s able to get the fight to the mat, I think he can submit Holland or win a decision.

However, I think Kevin Holland bounces back at UFC London. I just think his activity is going to have him sharper and I think he’s really motivated to do something special. Give me Kevin Holland inside the distance tomorrow in London.

Prediction: Kevin Holland by TKO